Man says his neighbor walked into his home, refused to leave, and assaulted him

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. - A man says his neighbor walked into his home on Crescent Lake Drive in North Fort Myers without his permission and wouldn't leave.

The man says he was cooking dinner when he said he started to hear noises. When he turned around, he says his neighbor, 39-year-old Neil Lowery, was walking through his house. He says Lowery was not invited inside, so he yelled, "you don't live here... and need to leave!"

According to a Lee County Sheriff's Deputy report, Lowery told him "I can do what I want."

The man told deputies he started pushing Lowery toward the front door, and that's when Lowery punched him in the face several times and threw soda on him before running out the door. The man told investigators Lowery has lived near him for two years and this isn't the first issue they've had.

Lowery was arrested and is facing a burglary with assault charge. He's due in court next month.