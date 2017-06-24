Man Arrested in Bay Market Robbery

FORT MYERS, Fla- - A man is behind bars after deputies say he robbed a grocery store in Fort Myers.

It happened on Thursday at the Back Bay Market located on Ortiz Avenue.

Deputies say one of the workers handed off the bank deposit worth over $2,000 to friend.

On her way out, she stopped to talk to another woman. That's when Lorenzo Cruz, 19, took the money out of her hand and ran off.

He faces Robbery charges and remains in jail on a $15,000 bond.