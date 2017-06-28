Location chosen for site of new High School in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Fla. - The Lee County School District voted Tuesday night for the location of a new high school in East Lee County.

They chose between two potential sites, the Gateway location at the corner of Griffin Drive and State Road 82. The other site was at the corner of Joel Boulevard and Tuckahoe Road in Alva.

The district ultimately approved the Gateway location, which will accommodate about 2,000 students.

Marc Mora, Director of operations, says "Our east zone is one of the fastest growing zones, particularly out east of the east zone, Lehigh. The Gateway area is where we will serve with this particular school."

The school is slated to open in 2020, and the community will be invited to suggest new names for it.