Lehigh Acres store robbed at closing time

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. -- Authorities are trying to identify a masked man they say robbed a Family Dollar store at gunpoint Thursday night.

Acording to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers, employees at the Family Dollar on Lee Boulevard in Lehigh Acres were preparing to lock the door and close the store for the night just after 10:30 p.m.

As the employees approached the door, an unknown black male, donning a purple mask, approached the two from the bushes and forced them back inside the store. While brandishing a firearm, he demanded money from the safe and left with an undisclosed amount of cash, as well as miscellaneous tobacco products.



Anyone with information on the identity and whereabouts of the armed suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. Tips may also be made online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or by submitting a tip on the P3Tips mobile app.