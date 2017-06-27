Legal Loophole for Florida Fireworks

Fort Myers - Fireworks are illegal in the state of Florida unless they are used for agricultural purposes.

According to state law, fireworks are to be used exclusively for frightening birds from agricultural works and fish hatcheries.

With the Fourth of July just a week away, there are more and more stands and shops selling fireworks, even with this regulation.

The owner of American Discount Fireworks says he has a regulation form that customers sign saying that they are at least 18-years-old, have reviewed the Florida statues, and the shop and its employees are not responsible for any damages or injuries caused by the use of fireworks.

However, consumers might not know that the waiver only protects the vender, not the purchaser.

Residents of this area seem to be able to use fireworks, however, unless people call the police.

Police and local firework vendors say safety is their main concern during this time of year.