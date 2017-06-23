Lee County Sheriff's Office throws surprise party for 6 year old Lehigh boy

Cloudy
LEHIGH ACRES, Fla.- Deputies from the Lee County Sheriff's Office threw a 6 year old boy a surprise party after no one RSVP'd to his party.
The deputies surprised Riley on Thursday with plenty of gifts and goodies with the help of Riley's mother. They even brought in 'Mc-Gruff' the crime dog.
Riley got his own junior deputy badge from the deputies.