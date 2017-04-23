Law Enforcement discuss Collier County fire

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla- - Collier County Chief, Jim Bloom, addressed the public on what deputies are doing to keep the community safe, Saturday.

This, as fire crews continue to battle a 5,500+ acre brush fire in Collier County that broke out on Thursday.

Chief Bloom mentioned that staffing levels of law enforcement have stayed consistent. He also showed his appreciation to assisting law enforcement, like FMPD, for sending members to guide the community.

Several strike teams are inside the parameter of the fire and are responding to 911 calls as they come in.

Chief Bloom also advised the public to stay out of the area if you do not live in the fire zone.