Health advisory for Naples Pier Beach CANCELLED

Naples, Fla - Naples, Fla.— The Florida Department of Health in Collier County (DOH-Collier) has cancelled the health advisory for Naples Pier Beach after yesterday’s sampling showed bacteria levels in the water to be less than 10 colonies per 100 milliliters of marine water, putting this beach in the GOOD range.

Causes of the elevated level that prompted the advisory are unknown, but are generally associated with wildlife, heavy recreational usage, runoff following heavy rains, and high surf from high winds and high tides. DOH-Collier always encourages rinsing with fresh water after swimming in any natural body of water, and avoid swallowing any water while swimming.

DOH-Collier staff sample 12 points from Marco Island to Barefoot Beach and test for Enterococci bacteria, as recommended by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and the EPA. Samples are laboratory tested for concentrations and a value assigned to indicate poor, moderate, or good ranges.

