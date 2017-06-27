Gov. Scott signs education bills, vetoes lottery ticket warnings

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida Gov. Rick Scott has signed a bill making it easier for parents and residents to challenge school textbooks and school library books.

The legislation, which was one of 29 bills signed on Monday, allows parents and residents to review instructional materials and then challenge them as inappropriate before a hearing officer.

It was one of five education bills signed by Scott, including increasing funding by $100 per student in the state budget.

Scott also signed the bill establishing the $85 million Florida Job Growth Grant Fund along with $50 million in repairs to the Herbert Hoover Dike.

Scott vetoed five bills, including one that would have put warning labels on lottery tickets and advertising. The other vetoed bills deal with electronic wills, community associations, mortgage regulations and state agency information technology organization.