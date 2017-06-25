Fatal Crash blocks Taylor Road in Punta Gorda

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla - - The driver involved in a fatal crash that caused a roadblock on Taylor Road in Punta Gorda has been identified.

It happened at 11:35 a.m. Sunday morning.

79-year-old Jackie Ballack was heading southbound on CR-7651 when she experienced a medical event and drove off the west side of the roadway, colliding into a stand of trees, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Taylor Road was closed in both directions from Jones Loop Road to Knights Drive but have since reopened.