Exotic animal sanctuary moving animals from fire zone

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. -- An exotic animal sanctuary located in Golden Gate Estates is taking measures to ensure the safety of their residents as evacuations have been ordered due to a nearby fire.

The Shy Wolf Sanctuary writes on Facebook that fires in their area have forced them to make preparations to move their animals.

They ask anyone with resources for secured kennel enclosures to please text them at 239-290-9867.

Collier County authorities have ordered the evacuation of a large section of Golden Gate Estates as a 3100-acre fire burns just north of Alligator Alley.