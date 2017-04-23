Evacuation order lifted in Collier County

GOLDEN GATE ESTATES, Fla. -- - The mandatory evacuation order issued for part of Collier County has been lifted.

Collier County officials announced Sunday at 9 a.m. that the mandatory and voluntary evacuations for the fire near 30th Avenue have been lifted, but residents are asked to use caution when returning to their homes.

More than 7,000 residences were affected by the order issued Friday as a 5,500 acre wildfire burned in Golden Gate Estates. The fire is considered 20 percent contained as of Sunday morning and the acreage affected stands at 5,631 acres.

Rainy and humid conditions Saturday and Sunday have helped firefighters keep the flames from spreading, and additional crews from other areas have continued a relentless barrage from land and air to extinguish hot spots.

The Collier County School District will meet Sunday afternoon to determine whether any school schedules will be altered Monday morning due to the continuing threat. Weather conditions are expected to become less favorable for firefighters on Monday.

County officials also confirmed Sunday that three homes are considered lost due to the fire.