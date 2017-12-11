Deputy's K9 found dead in North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. -- Police are now investigating how a K9 dog got loose and was found dead after going missing from his handler's home.

The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported over the weekend that a K9 officer named Edo was missing from the area of Cranberry Avenue and Tamiami Trail since Saturday evening. That's near the Port Charlotte/North Port border.

Monday, they announced that Edo was found deceased in North Port, in the woods near the intersection of Cranberry Avenue and Velvet Lane, about a mile from where he was last seen.

“We are overwhelmed by the support we have received from the community while searching for K9 Edo, both in North Port and Charlotte County,” stated Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell. “This was not the outcome we had hoped for, and our thoughts and prayers are with the handler and his family at this time.”

North Port Police are continuing their investigation into this incident.

K9 Edo has served the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office for two years.