Deputies search for missing endangered girl

Danielle Francis
2:20 PM, Jun 24, 2017
2:23 PM, Jun 24, 2017

Andreona Parson of Lehigh Acres was last ween wearing pink shorts. She's describes as being 5'6" with black hair and brown eyes. if you have any information on where she might be you are asked to call police.

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla - - Lee County deputies need your help in finding a 17-year-old girl.

Andreona Parson of Lehigh Acres has been missing since Tuesday

She's described as being 5'6", weighing 105 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing pink shorts and an unknown colored shirt.

If you have any information you are asked to call deputies. 

