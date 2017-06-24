Deputies search for missing endangered girl

Cloudy
LEHIGH ACRES, Fla - - Lee County deputies need your help in finding a 17-year-old girl.
Andreona Parson of Lehigh Acres has been missing since Tuesday
She's described as being 5'6", weighing 105 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing pink shorts and an unknown colored shirt.
If you have any information you are asked to call deputies.