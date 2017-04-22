Deputies investigating overnight shooting in Englewood

9:00 AM, Apr 22, 2017
46 mins ago

Englewood - Right now, Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is investigating an overnight shooting in Englewood.

It happened around 11 p.m. Friday night on the 10000 block of Huntington Avenue. 

Details are limited right now, but we do know a 43 year old man was flown to the Blake Memorial Hospital in Bradenton with a gunshot wound. 

He is expected to be ok. 

No word yet on who could be responsible, but there does not appear to be a threat to the public. 

Stick with Fox 4 for updates. 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top