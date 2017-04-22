Deputies investigating overnight shooting in Englewood

Englewood - Right now, Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is investigating an overnight shooting in Englewood.

It happened around 11 p.m. Friday night on the 10000 block of Huntington Avenue.

Details are limited right now, but we do know a 43 year old man was flown to the Blake Memorial Hospital in Bradenton with a gunshot wound.

He is expected to be ok.

No word yet on who could be responsible, but there does not appear to be a threat to the public.

Stick with Fox 4 for updates.