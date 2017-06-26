Delayed death following Punta Gorda rollover crash

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla- - One person has died in a single vehicle rollover crash in Punta Gorda that involved 15 other people, Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened on June 1st on I-75 near mm 164 just south of US-17 on Duncan Road.

While traveling northbound on I-75, the driver of the pickup truck overcorrected while trying to slow down.

All occupants from the bed of the truck was ejected.

16 people were injured in the crash, with five of those classified as trauma alerts. 8 of the injured were taken to Lee Memorial Hospital, the other 8 were taken to other area hospitals.

The driver of the truck, 44-year-old Joseph Turtulien, was pronounced dead on Saturday, June 24th.

