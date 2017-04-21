Death investigation underway in Lehigh Acres

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla - Lee County Sheriff responded to a shooting in Lehigh Acres Thursday afternoon.

LCSO patrol cars and crime scene vans conducting their investigation behind the crime scene tape.

Neighbors were stunned to arrive home to an active crime scene.

"It hits very close to home," said Rosa Wood, who has lived in this community for several years. "We right away said prayers for everyone involved," she added.

Lee County Sheriff deputies will only confirm a death investigation at the home in the 2700 block of 4th Street Southwest.

Rosa's son, Brandon, was in his room waiting for the them to head to his martial arts class when they heard all the commotion outside.

"I was watching videos on my phone and then I got out because I started to hear the sirens," said Brandon.

Neighbors told 4 In Your Corner the only police activity they usually see is people receiving speeding tickets.

Rosa Wood said she prayed for the people involved to turn to peace instead of violence.

"People need help, reach out to your neighbor, or reach out to your coworker," she said.