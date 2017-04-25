FORT MYERS, Fla. - A former Cape Coral man convicted of fondling a minor is targeting the prosecutor who helped placed him behind bars.

Arden Wood ,72, was convicted by a jury in July 2002 on one count of fondling a minor. He was sentenced to 5 years in prison and was later re-sentenced to another 80 months for failing to complete sex therapy; a violation of his probation.

Wood, who goes by "Biff", served over 11 years in prison, but he claims he didn't commit the crime. When asked why he didn't complete sex therapy, he claimed it was because he is innocent.

“He would not get therapy and work with someone, he refused," said Patricia Black, Former Assistant Attorney. "He wants to be this way. He’s not going to stop," she added.

Black was the prosecutor on Wood's case. He's been demonstrating outside of her private office in Downtown Fort Myers for about 5 months.



Wood carries a sign with the former prosecutor's mug shot from a DUI in Lee County. On the sign it states he's offering a $25,000 reward to anyone who can prove Black's connection to a conspiracy to jail him.

Court documents reveal two boys, ages 10 and 13, accused Wood of fondling them during overnight trips to BMX tournaments. Wood is described as a coach in investigative documents at the time of the incidents, a title he denied holding to Fox 4 Now.

According to Black, he also has sent her letters in the mail. Despite all of this she chooses to ignore him. "I basically just ignore him. He's not worth my time and he's not worth my energy to be upset about it," said Black.

She did, however put up a warning sign with Wood's mug shot to inform passerby's of what he's convicted of doing.

"To go back for 80 months because you won't take the sex therapy classes shows the extreme nature of his need and desire to molest kids," said Black.