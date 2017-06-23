Convict with ties to Lee County escapes

DERMOTT, Ark. - A man who has three arrest warrants out on him for grand theft may be in Ft. Myers, after escaping from prison.

Robert Woodward was 6 months into an 8 year prison sentence when he escaped from a work camp in Dermott Arkansas.

"Went to a nearby gas station and stole someone's Ford 250, so he's been on the run since Tuesday afternoon," said Trish Routte with Crimestoppers.