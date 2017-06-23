Convict with ties to Lee County escapes

DERMOTT, Ark. - A man who has three arrest warrants out on him for grand theft may be in Ft. Myers, after escaping from prison.
Robert Woodward was 6 months into an 8 year prison sentence when he escaped from a work camp in Dermott Arkansas.
"Went to a nearby gas station and stole someone's Ford 250, so he's been on the run since Tuesday afternoon," said Trish Routte with Crimestoppers.
Woodward likely drove that vehicle from Southeast Arkansas to Lee County.
He's no stranger to Southwest Florida, Woodward and his 20-year-old partner ran an online scheme. Investigators say they would sell stolen cars with made up titles, or sell cars for other people and pocket the earnings.
Routte says Woodward could be committing more traditional crimes now.
"Obviously as a prison escapee, he doesn't have any cash on hand so he's probably going to resort to committing thefts."
Woodward goes by 12 different aliases, but Routte doesn't think that will be enough to help him hide forever.
"Someone is going to find him, when that day comes he's going directly back to Arkansas. Eventually he will come back to Lee County to face the charges for everyone that he scammed here in our community."
Woodward is also wanted in North Carolina and Georgia on a variety of different charges including assault on a law enforcement officer.
If you've seen him, call crime stoppers and you may be eligible for a cash reward.