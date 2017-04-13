Conservancy of Southwest Florida gives update on python removal efforts in Southwest Florida

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. -- The Conservancy of Southwest Florida is highlighting the efforts to remove pythons from the area.

Wildlife biologists have removed over a dozen of the invasive Burmese python in Southwest Florida, including 3,000 python eggs.

If you see a python in the wild, you're urged to report it to Florida Fish & Wildlife by calling 888-IVE-GOT1 or on IveGot1.org.

The conservancy says the information they collect is leading to the development of an effective management technique that combines both hunting and tracking tools.

At a demonstration Thursday, biologist Ian Bartozsek performed a necropsy on an adult female python recently captured in the Everglades. Inside they find 95 developing eggs: