Collier County schools open on Monday

Partly Cloudy
HI: 80°
LO: 66°
Officials have announced that public schools in Collier County will remain open on Monday.
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla- - Collier County schools will remain open on Monday.
School officials published a tweet stating that public schools, activities, and bus routes are operating on normal schedules.
This comes after a 5,500+ brush fire in Collier County was reported to be 50% contained.
All Collier County Public Schools, activities, and bus routes are operating on normal operating schedules Monday. #Golden— Collier Schools (@collierschools) April 23, 2017
All Collier County Public Schools, activities, and bus routes are operating on normal operating schedules Monday. #Golden