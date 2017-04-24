Collier County schools open on Monday

4:27 PM, Apr 23, 2017
11:16 PM, Apr 23, 2017

Officials have announced that public schools in Collier County will remain open on Monday.

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla- - Collier County schools will remain open on Monday.

School officials published a tweet stating that public schools, activities, and bus routes are operating on normal schedules.

This comes after a 5,500+ brush fire in Collier County was reported to be 50% contained.

 

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top