Collier County Fire Chief address 5,500+ acre fire

2:01 PM, Apr 23, 2017

Collier County Fire Chief, Kingman Schuldt brings the latest updates on the Collier County Fire.

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla - - Collier County Fire Chief, Kingman Schuldt, informed the public on the dangers of staying inside the evacuation fire lines pertaining to a 5,500+ acre fire in Collier County, Saturday.

Among the 9 homes that were lost in the fire, a barn was also lost. Fire crews also had a minor incident with some vehicles that were parked alongside the roads in the neighborhoods under evacuation.

Roughly 100 additional crew members were brought in on Saturday for structural protection.

 

 

 

 

