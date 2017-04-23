Collier County Fire Chief address 5,500+ acre fire

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla - - Collier County Fire Chief, Kingman Schuldt, informed the public on the dangers of staying inside the evacuation fire lines pertaining to a 5,500+ acre fire in Collier County, Saturday.

Among the 9 homes that were lost in the fire, a barn was also lost. Fire crews also had a minor incident with some vehicles that were parked alongside the roads in the neighborhoods under evacuation.

Roughly 100 additional crew members were brought in on Saturday for structural protection.

Officials with the Florida Forest Service, Greater Naples FD and Collier County EOC brief Gov. Rick Scott Sat. morning about #30thAveFire pic.twitter.com/Vc2NQyxWRl — Caloosahatchee FC (@FFS_cafc) April 22, 2017

