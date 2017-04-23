Collier County Fire Chief address 5,500+ acre fire
2:01 PM, Apr 23, 2017
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla - - Collier County Fire Chief, Kingman Schuldt, informed the public on the dangers of staying inside the evacuation fire lines pertaining to a 5,500+ acre fire in Collier County, Saturday.
Among the 9 homes that were lost in the fire, a barn was also lost. Fire crews also had a minor incident with some vehicles that were parked alongside the roads in the neighborhoods under evacuation.
Roughly 100 additional crew members were brought in on Saturday for structural protection.