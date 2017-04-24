Collier County Fire 50 percent contained

Officials say recent showers provided relief to fire crews working on the large brush fire.
“While the rain certainly is welcome, this is not event ending,” said John Kern, Incident Commander for the Green Team, a Florida Forest Service Interagency Incident Management team. “We’re going to take advantage of the weather from yesterday and today’s forecast and secure our lines while the fire activity is moderate.”
Residents are allowed to return to their homes but are advised to be cautious when entering the fire area.
Over 7,000 homes were evacuated during the fire that began on Thursday afternoon. At this time, Florida Power and Light is working to restore power to several homes in the area. If residents have questions about the outages, please call 1-800-468-8243
#30thAveFire is now up to 50% containment as firefighters were able to attack the fire more aggressively thanks to recent rains