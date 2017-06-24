Charlotte County man arrested, drugs and guns seized

Danielle Francis
4:34 PM, Jun 24, 2017

A Charlotte County man is behind bars. Deputies raided his home and found illegal guns and drugs. The suspect, Wayman Kennedy, is a convicted felon and is nor charged with gun possession.

PORT CHARLOTTE,Fla - - A Charlotte County man is behind bars after deputies raided his home.

Investigators say they seized four illegal guns after serving a search warrant at a home on Kennwood Terrace NW in Port Charlotte.

The suspect, Wayman Kennedy, is not charged with gun possession and cocaine trafficking.

 

