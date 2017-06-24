Charlotte County man arrested, drugs and guns seized

Cloudy
A Charlotte County man is behind bars. Deputies raided his home and found illegal guns and drugs. The suspect, Wayman Kennedy, is a convicted felon and is nor charged with gun possession.
PORT CHARLOTTE,Fla - - A Charlotte County man is behind bars after deputies raided his home.
Investigators say they seized four illegal guns after serving a search warrant at a home on Kennwood Terrace NW in Port Charlotte.
The suspect, Wayman Kennedy, is not charged with gun possession and cocaine trafficking.