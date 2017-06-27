Cameron Mayhew Bill signed into law

Mostly Cloudy
FORT MYERS, Fla. -- One of Florida's newest laws was put in place after the tragic death of a Fort Myers teen.
The "Cameron Mayhew Act" gives harsher penalties to people who drive or pass stopped school buses.
Last year, 16-year-old Cameron Mayhew was hit and killed by a car while trying to board his bus in Fort Myers.
The driver received a $1,000 fine and his license was suspended for six months.
Now violators will face a $1,500 fine, and they'd lose their license for at least a year.