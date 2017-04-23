Bureau of Emergency Services inform the public on Fire Safety

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla - - Dan Summers of the Bureau of Emergency Services informed the public on the importance of the mandatory evacuations in Collier County.

A brush fire in Collier County has grown to 5,500+ acres and 9 homes have been lost.

The fire has laid down some since Thursday afternoon when it first began, but fire crews are still working to contain it.

Summers informed the public that if pilots see civilians in the drop zone they will abort the flight.

This is because the weight of the water coming down is extremely dangerous.

