Big Cypress fire now up to 75% containment

2:24 PM, Apr 24, 2017
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. – As fire crews continue to battle the 30th Avenue fire in Golden Gate Estates, crews in another part of the county are gaining the upper-hand on wildfire in the Big Cypress National Preserve. 

At last check, the fire has burned more than 21,000 acres in eastern Collier County, but it's now 75% contained.

The fire has been burning for several weeks just north of Alligator Alley, between mile markers 55 and 63.

There is also a smaller fire in the area of Mile Marker 87 off I-75.  That fire is 516 acres and 80% contained.

The following closures remain in place in Big Cypress National Preserve:
• Pink Jeep, Bear Island and Gator Head Campgrounds
• The road leading into the Sanctuary, except to residents
• All trails between State Road 29, L-28 Canal and north of I-75, including that section of the Florida Trail
• All public lands west of the L-28 Canal, north of Alligator Alley and east of State Road 29

The following adjacent areas will remain open:
• Private lands in the designated closure area shall remain open; residents should use caution.

 

