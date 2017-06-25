Bicyclist Left in Critical Condition Following Hit and Run

IMMOKALEE, Fla- - A bicyclist was left in critical condition after a being involved in a hit-and-run crash early Sunday morning, Florida Highway Patrol said.

The bicyclist, Geraldo Gariby, 51, of Immokalee was traveling north on Carson Rd when the right side mirror of a car struck him. Gariby was ejected from his bicycle and transported to the Lee Memorial Hospital, Florida Highway Patrol said.

The unknown driver traveling in an unknown car fled the scene north on Carson Rd to an unknown location.

Troopers say the car can be described as a black Fort pickup truck or small SUV, missing its right mirror, based off evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to call FHP at 239-938-1800.