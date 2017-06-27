Bear destroy's Collier woman's yard

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla -

A bear left a trail of destruction through a Collier County woman’s yard.

“You can see where the bear literally ripped the sides off,” said Lynn Rausch.

She discovered a trail of garbage leading from a plastic storage shed that her husband built to keep bears out of their trash.

“We’ve had the shed over a year, and they’ve never bothered it before, we’ll they’ve tried,” she said.

This time the bear was successful, gnawing and prying it’s way into the large container, before getting into the trash cans.

“This is a strong animal," she said.

Lynn and her husband have lived Golden Gate neighborhood for 30 years, so bears rummaging through trash isn’t anything new.

But a hungry desperate, bear has her worried about what may happen to other people in her neighborhood.

“There’s a big lake over there full of water, they should be eating the frogs I think.”

Instead they are eating trash and Lynn says she’s considering beefing up security around her garbage.

“Keep your garbage under lock and key, or keep it in your garage. it may smell but they are just going to keep coming back if you make it easier for them to get food.”

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office says putting pepper spray on your trash cans or storage areas may keep bears away from your garbage.