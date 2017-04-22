Arrest made in overnight Englewood Shooting

4:55 PM, Apr 22, 2017
4:55 PM, Apr 22, 2017

One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting in Charlotte County.

Copyright 2014 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ENGLEWOOD, Fla- - An arrest has been made in a shooting that happened overnight in Englewood.

It happened around 11 p.m. Friday night in the 10000 block of Huntington Avenue.

The victim, 43 year old Michael Murphy, was shot outside the residence on Huntington Avenue after a confrontation with the suspect.  

Murphy was flown to Blake Memorial Hospital in Bradenton after sustaining a gunshot wound. he remains in the hospital and is expected to survive.

Deputies arrested the suspect Mark Meredith who is charged with 1 Count of Second Degree Attempted Murder, 3 Counts of Possession of Firearm After being Convicted and 1 Count of Possession of Ammunition After being Convicted of a Felony.  

This is an ongoing investigation. 

 

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top