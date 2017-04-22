Arrest made in overnight Englewood Shooting

ENGLEWOOD, Fla- - An arrest has been made in a shooting that happened overnight in Englewood.

It happened around 11 p.m. Friday night in the 10000 block of Huntington Avenue.

The victim, 43 year old Michael Murphy, was shot outside the residence on Huntington Avenue after a confrontation with the suspect.

Murphy was flown to Blake Memorial Hospital in Bradenton after sustaining a gunshot wound. he remains in the hospital and is expected to survive.

Deputies arrested the suspect Mark Meredith who is charged with 1 Count of Second Degree Attempted Murder, 3 Counts of Possession of Firearm After being Convicted and 1 Count of Possession of Ammunition After being Convicted of a Felony.

This is an ongoing investigation.