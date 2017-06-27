5-vehicle crash on I-75 causes backup in Charlotte County

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. -- A 5-vehicle crash including a tractor trailer and an overturned utility trailer is slowing northbound traffic in southern Charlotte County Tuesday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol says the crash happened in the northbound lanes around 5:17 a.m. near mile marker 151. That's about halfway between the Bayshore Drive exit in North Fort Myers (#143) and Tuckers Grade in Punta Gorda (#158).

Two lanes were blocked for several hours, but the blockage was reduced to just one lane around 8 am., with two open lanes of traffic.

According to Charlotte County Fire & EMS, three patients were taken to area hospitals in stable condition. One person refused treatment at the scene.

Northbound drivers may want to consider taking U.S. 41 as an alternative route.