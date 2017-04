FORT MYERS, FL - A single vehicle crash has left a busy intersection in Fort Myers closed. The accident occurred around 3pm Thursday when a car hit a concrete utility pole.

Fowler Street will be closed in all directions between Canal Street to the north and Hanson Street to the south. The closure is expected to last for at least two hours.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area seek an alternate route.

Occupants of the vehicle suffered minor injuries.