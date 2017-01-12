Leonard announces candidacy for Cape Coral mayor

CAPE CORAL, Fla. -- Someone new wants to run Cape Coral. Sherry Leonard says she'll run for the mayoral seat in Southwest Florida's largest city.

Leonard works for the City of Fort Myers, but lives in Cape Coral.

She joins cape councilwoman Rana Erbrick and former councilman Derrick Donnell in the race.

All three are hoping to replace incumbent mayor Marni Sawicki, who has not said if she's planning to seek a second term.