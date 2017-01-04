Lehigh Acres man dies day after crash

1:06 PM, Jan 4, 2017
1:09 PM, Jan 4, 2017
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LEE COUNTY, Fla. -- Troopers say the driver in a serious crash Tuesday morning in Lehigh Acres has since died from his injuries.

62-year-old Santiago Valdes-Martinez was pronounced dead Wednesday morning.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, Valdes-Martinez was driving north on Williams Avenue at 10:48 a.m. Tuesday.  Troopers say he failed to stop his minivan at a 4-way stop sign at the intersection with W. 6th Street and crashed into a Mack truck that was turning left from westbound 6th Street after properly stopping.

Valdes-Martinez was rushed to Lee Memorial for treatment.

The crash was not alcohol related.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top