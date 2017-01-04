Lehigh Acres man dies day after crash

LEE COUNTY, Fla. -- Troopers say the driver in a serious crash Tuesday morning in Lehigh Acres has since died from his injuries.

62-year-old Santiago Valdes-Martinez was pronounced dead Wednesday morning.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, Valdes-Martinez was driving north on Williams Avenue at 10:48 a.m. Tuesday. Troopers say he failed to stop his minivan at a 4-way stop sign at the intersection with W. 6th Street and crashed into a Mack truck that was turning left from westbound 6th Street after properly stopping.

Valdes-Martinez was rushed to Lee Memorial for treatment.

The crash was not alcohol related.