Lee County juveniles arrested for Charlotte County car burglaries

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. -- Four teens from the Lee County area have been arrested, accused of burglarizing at least nine unlocked vehicles early Friday morning.

The incidents happened in the Deep Creek section of Port Charlotte.

According to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office, the suspects, all aged 16-17 years old, are facing charges of vehicle burglary, theft of an automobile, larceny.

Fox 4 does not identify juveniles unless they are accused of major crimes, but the suspects are reported to reside in Fort Myers, Lehigh Acres, and Cape Coral.

Most of the items that were stolen were recovered hidden in nearby bushes and behind homes on Aysen Drive.

Sheriff Bill Prummell and the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office continues to remind all residents and visitors to LOCK their unattended vehicles and conceal any item within the vehicle that may be of value.

