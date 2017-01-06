Law enforcement to be treated to free meals at McDonald's Monday

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA -- In honor of National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day on Monday, McDonald's restaurants in Florida will welcome all law enforcement with a free meal.

Local law enforcement, corrections and support staff are invited to enjoy a free breakfast, lunch or dinner Extra Value Meal.

Members of the community are invited to come in to the restaurants to thank and show support to the officers enjoying a free meal.

“We continue to be overwhelmed by the support our community and the local businesses continue to show us,” says Lee County Sheriff Mike Scott. “We truly appreciate McDonald’s for their unwavering support of local law enforcement and hope people come out and get to know our Deputies.”