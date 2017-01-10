CAPE CORAL, Fla. -- The City is reminding Cape Coral residents to follow the mandatory two-day watering schedule for irrigation.

Unusually dry conditions, lack of rainfall and overuse are having a negative impact on the City’s irrigation supply, and water levels in our freshwater canals are dropping. Without more conservation efforts from residents, and some rainfall, the City may need to consider tighter watering restrictions.



“During the winter, lawns do not require as much water as the summer months,” said Utilities Director Jeff Pearson. “The watering schedule provides residents with two days each week, four hours each day to water their lawns, which is enough to maintain landscaping.”



The City’s irrigation supply comes from two sources: reclaimed wastewater and freshwater canals. The majority of the water comes from the freshwater canals. Residents are using more than 40 million gallons of irrigation water on scheduled watering days (compared to 29 million last year at this time), and about 20 percent is being used during non-watering hours (8 a.m. – midnight). Tuesday is a non-watering day for the entire city, and almost 18 million gallons of water was consumed this week.



The two-day watering schedule is in effect for all residents whether they use the City’s dual-water system or private wells. The watering days and hours depend on the last number of the home address.



Here is the two-day schedule that is in effect for all of Cape Coral:



Monday and Friday: Midnight to 4 a.m. for addresses ending in 0

Monday and Friday: 4 a.m. to 8 a.m. for addresses ending in 1

Wednesday and Saturday: Midnight to 4 a.m. for addresses ending in 3 and 5

Wednesday and Saturday: 4 a.m. to 8 a.m. for addresses ending in 7 and 9

Thursday and Sunday: Midnight to 4 a.m. for addresses ending in 2 and 4

Thursday and Sunday: 4 a.m. to 8 a.m. for addresses ending in 6 and 8



Non-residential, duplexes and other multi-family units can water on Monday and Friday from midnight to 8 a.m.

