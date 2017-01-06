Interim Fire Chief named in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. -- The City of Fort Myers has announced that Vincent DiCristofalo has been appointed as Interim Chief of the Fort Myers Fire Department, effective Friday.

DiCristofalo has been a firefighter for nineteen years. He held the rank of Division Chief of Training with FMFD at the time of the move to Interim Chief status.

This follows the retirement announcement made recently by departing Chief Trenton Bowen. Chief Bowen served the Fort Myers Fire Department for 30 years, the last two as Fire Chief.

Prior to starting his career as a firefighter, DiCristofalo served in the U.S. Army as a medical specialist. His first firefighter position was with the Panama City Fire Department in 1997. DiCristofalo joined the FMPD as a Firefighter in 2000, and advanced to the positions of Engineer Paramedic and Fire Captain Paramedic before becoming the Division Chief of Training in 2014.

DiCristofalo holds a Bachelor of Applied Science degree in Public Safety Administration from Edison State College and a Bachelor of Science degree in Fire Science from Columbia Southern University (Orange Beach, Ala.). He is a credentialed paramedic, and holds certifications as a fire instructor, fire officer, and pump operator.