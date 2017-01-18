Inmate escapes from LCSO custody while at Lee Memorial Hospital

FORT MYERS, Fla-- A Lehigh Acres man initially arrested for domestic violence is now facing even more charges after reportedly escaping police custody at Lee Memorial Hospital. Timothy Barrett Jr. remains in Lee County Jail without bond after trying to car jack a woman after fleeing from the hospital.

The police report states a deputy was escorting 31-year-old Timothy Barrett from Lee Memorial to a police car when he yelled a profanity and starting running towards US 41.

Officers said he then tried hijacking a car waiting at a red light just outside the hospital.

The victim of the car jacking was Fort Myers Councilman Johnny Street's Daughter.

"All the sudden a gentleman hurled himself into her windshield on the passenger side almost coming through with such force he really cracked the windshield," said Streets.

Unable to get inside Street's car Barrett took off running down Jeffcott St.

FOX4 reached out to LCSO to find out how this inmate was able to escape while leaving the hospital. LCSO responded saying they were declining the interview due to lack of staff.

FOX4 also reached out to Lee Memorial Hospital who declined to talk about the incident.

The police report shows deputies were able to catch Barrett not long after 2 blocks away.

As for the victim of the car jacking, Councilman Streets said thanks to law enforcement's quick response his daughter walked away unharmed.

“You always got to be vigilant, always got be alert, you always have to have your doors locked when you travel because you never know what’s going to happen,” said Streets.

Timothy Barrett now faces multiple charges including robbery, escape and a probation violation.