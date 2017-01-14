ID needed for suspect in widespread crime spree

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla -- - An individual believed to be involved in more than 60 car burglaries last month is being sought after.

The burglaries have occurred in Lehigh Acres in the last few weeks. The thief or thieves have been targeting firearms and other items.

One suspect, who has been spotted on surveillance cameras in several crimes, is described as a white or light skinned Hispanic male, who often wears a beanie cap and carries a drawstring backpack.

Police say every vehicle that has been broken into was left unlocked.

LCSO has sent out a Code Red Warning to residents in the area advising them of the criminal activity.

“Residents of Lehigh Acres need to be vigilant and keep their eyes and ears open for any kind of suspicious activity,” said Trish Routte, Crime Stoppers Coordinator. “People generally know who should or should not be in their neighborhoods, so the best rule of thumb is to contact Crime Stoppers or law enforcement anytime you see someone or something that appears out of place.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.