Hundreds gather to remember Cpl. Tommy Jardas

FORT MYERS, Fla-- Hundreds gathered Saturday afternoon to remember a Ft. Myers marine killed during a training exercise in Hawaii early last year. Cpl. Tommy Jardas was a graduate of Cypress Lake High School and was killed in a helicopter crash in January 2016.

"I hope people will see his service to his school, community and country is what this represents," said Cpl. Jardas' mom Beth Haely.

A new 30ft. flagpole has been installed outside Cypress Lakes High School along with benches, landscaping and a granite telling Cpl. Jardas story.

"I said why the marines? He said because it's the hardest, he said I think everyone should serve their country," said Haely.

Cpl. Jardas served his country and paid the ultimate sacrifice. He was one of 12 marines killed in a helicopter crash during training in Hawaii back in January 2015. Now a year later, his life will never been forgotten.

"Being able to build this memorial here at Cypress Lakes High School was where he spent the important years of his life," said Haely.

Saturday's event included a performance from the Cypress Lakes High School Dance Team and the Jazz Band. The United States Marine Corps performed the flag raising ceremony. Guns 'n Hoses Pipes an Drums also performed.

A scholarship has also been created called the Cpl. Tommy Jardas Scholarship award.