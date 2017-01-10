Hot Jobs: Positions open the week of January 9th

Please review all positions at EmployFlorida.com and request referral to the company.

Hiring events will take place at CareerSource Southwest Florida, 4150 Ford St Ext, Fort Myers, FL 33916

-----------------------------------------------------------

LSG Sky Chefs is hiring Drivers and Warehouse Workers – Job Order # 10314271

Tuesday, January 10, 10am-2pm

Drivers - Must have valid Florida Driver’s License and pass a 10 year FBI criminal background check. Minimum of 6 months of on the job driving experience and a High School Diploma/GED. Salary $11.00 per hour

Warehouse Workers - Ability to work around moving parts and wet floors. Salary: $8.50 per hour DOE

All candidates must be able to work in hot and cold environments. Be able to push up to 70 lbs. with the use of rolling carts and lift up to 30lbs. Be available to work a flexible schedule to include, days, nights, weekends and holidays

-----------------------------------------------------------

Select Staffing is hiring Laborers – Job Order # 10357047

Wednesday, January 11, 9am-12pm

Will work at recycling plant. No experience necessary. Two shifts available. 1st Shift - 6:30AM-3:00PM & 2nd Shift - 5:00PM-1:30AM.

-----------------------------------------------------------

Hiring Event for Paradies-Lagardere Travel Retail

This Hiring Event will take place at the Hilton Garden Inn Airport at Gulf Coast Town Center - FGCU 16410 Corporate Commerce Way, Fort Myers, FL 33913 , Thursday, January 12, 4pm-7pm

Team Leaders Job Order # 10368314

Sales Associates/Cashiers Job Order # 10368255

For the Fort Myers Airport (RSW), Full Time & Part Time availability. Candidates need to be flexible with hours. High School Diploma/GED required. Team Leader position requires a minimum of 1 year of supervisory experience in the hospitality or retail fields Must bring current resume and documents to establish both Identity and Employment Authorization. All candidates must successfully pass Background checks (no felonies). Salary: $11.25 per hour for Team Leader & $9.50 per hour for Sales Associate/Cashier