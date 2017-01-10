Hot Jobs: Positions open the week of January 9th

LSG Sky Chefs is hiring Drivers and Warehouse Workers – Job Order # 10314271
Tuesday, January 10, 10am-2pm
Drivers - Must have valid Florida Driver’s License and pass a 10 year FBI criminal background check. Minimum of 6 months of on the job driving experience and a High School Diploma/GED. Salary $11.00 per hour
Warehouse Workers - Ability to work around moving parts and wet floors. Salary: $8.50 per hour DOE
All candidates must be able to work in hot and cold environments. Be able to push up to 70 lbs. with the use of rolling carts and lift up to 30lbs. Be available to work a flexible schedule to include, days, nights, weekends and holidays
This Hiring Event will take place at the Hilton Garden Inn Airport at Gulf Coast Town Center - FGCU 16410 Corporate Commerce Way, Fort Myers, FL 33913 , Thursday, January 12, 4pm-7pm
Team Leaders Job Order # 10368314
Sales Associates/Cashiers Job Order # 10368255
For the Fort Myers Airport (RSW), Full Time & Part Time availability. Candidates need to be flexible with hours. High School Diploma/GED required. Team Leader position requires a minimum of 1 year of supervisory experience in the hospitality or retail fields Must bring current resume and documents to establish both Identity and Employment Authorization. All candidates must successfully pass Background checks (no felonies). Salary: $11.25 per hour for Team Leader & $9.50 per hour for Sales Associate/Cashier