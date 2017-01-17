Hot Jobs: Positions open the week of January 16th

Please review all positions at EmployFlorida.com and request referral to the company.

Hiring events will take place at CareerSource Southwest Florida, 4150 Ford St Ext, Fort Myers, FL 33916

-----------------------------------------------------------

Select Staffing is hiring Laborers – Job Order # 10357047

Wednesdays , January 18 and January 25, 9am-12pm

Will work at recycling plant. No experience necessary. Two shifts available. 1st Shift - 6:30AM-3:00PM & 2nd Shift - 5:00PM-1:30AM

Liberty Conshor - Wednesday, January 18, 9am-11am is hiring Carpenters – Job Order # 10367479 (minimum of 5 years of experience with tools of the trade) Salary: $18-$22/hour DOE; Concrete Finishers – Job Order # 10367539 (must have minimum of 1 year of experience) Salary: $12-$18/hour DOE; Laborers – Job Order # 10370087 (must have 3 years of experience) Salary: $12-$15/hour DOE. Reliable transportation required for all candidates, job site is in Bonita Springs

----------------------------------------

LSG Sky Chefs is hiring Drivers and Warehouse Workers – Job Order # 10314271

Tuesdays, January 24 and January 31, 10am-2pm

Drivers - Must have valid Florida Driver’s License and pass a 10 year FBI criminal background check. Minimum of 6 months of on the job driving experience and a High School Diploma/GED. Salary $11.00 per hour

Warehouse Workers - Ability to work around moving parts and wet floors. Salary: $8.50 per hour DOE

All candidates must be able to work in hot and cold environments. Be able to push up to 70 lbs. with the use of rolling carts and lift up to 30lbs. Be available to work a flexible schedule to include, days, nights, weekends and holidays

----------------------------------------

Edible Arrangements – Monday, January 23, 9am-2pm is hiring Seasonal/Valentine’s Day workers – Job Order # 10352671. Instore Help (Customer Service/Fruit Preppers, Dippers), Salary: $8.50/hr.

Delivery Drivers must have own transportation and insurance. $9.00/hour plus $3 per delivery. Drivers will get a bonus of $3 for hours worked 2-11-17 through 2-14-17, if they work the hours needed including being on time and working until all deliveries are completed

----------------------------------------

Preferred Materials – Monday, January 30, 10am-3pm is hiring Ready Mix Drivers for the SW Regional Area, Collier, Lee and Charlotte Counties, Job Order # 10336881

Primary Job Function: Required regular lifting of 25-50 pounds. May oil, grease, service and make normal operating adjustments to equipment

May perform other related duties, such as lifting and moving of transported materials. Must be familiar with delivering to: operating paver, roller, broom tractor, concrete curb/gutter machine for purpose of loading/unloading, etc.

May perform other related duties. Job requires climbing, stooping, bending, squatting, stretching, driving, sitting, shifting gears, pulling, and occasional lifting of up to 50 pounds. Uses hand tools such as wrenches, screwdrivers, and shovels.

May be exposed to extremes of hot or cold weather. Overtime is required. Must pass DOT physical/drug screen.

Adheres to Company safety policy and rules at all times.

Applicant is required to meet PREFERRED MATERIALS Driver Qualification Standards. Must have the following

Commercial Drivers’ License and necessary endorsements in accordance with 49 CFR 383.91: combination vehicle

(Group A or B). Class A or B Driver’s License with current medical card (or ability to obtain one).

The job duties described herein are not exhaustive and may be supplemented.

Qualifications:

Must be able to Read, Write, and Communicate Effectively

2 years of related experience or training.

No DUI’s within the last 3 years

Minimal moving violations

Able to lift or move 50 pounds

Good interpersonal skills. Ability to establish and maintain respectful relationships with other staff.

Ability to read and interpret written information such as safety rules, sales tickets, operating instructions, and procedure manuals

Preference: forklift certified

Employer encourages applicants to apply online prior to event:

https://jobs.oldcastle.com/job/bonita-springs-Ready-Mix-Drivers-Bonita-Springs%2C-FL-FL-34135/330048201/?locale=en_GB&applySourceOverride=States_Compliance

Salary: DOE