Harriet the Eagle's no. 1 fan from Cape Coral

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. - All eyes are on an eagle nest in Fort Myers as American Bald Eagle Harriet and her mate M15, await the arrival of their two eaglets.

A live camera, provided by Dick Pritchett Real Estate shows the nest as the eagles take turns keeping their eggs warm.

The eagle cam was launched in October of 2012 and over 16 million viewers watched Eagles Harriet and Ozzie raise their two eaglets.

Ozzie and Harriet continued to expand their family in the fall each year and the video camera was there to capture it all. In March of 2015, Ozzie was found by the FWC and taken to a clinic for rehabilitation after he showed signs of disorientation and injury. He was treated for 97 days and released back into the wild near the nest.

Ozzie was seen near the nest on Saturday, September 19 of 2015 and on September 27 he got into a fight with another male eagle in the area. Ozzie was injured and passed away two days later.

That's when M15 came into the picture. Harriett and M15 (male 2015) bonded in October in 2015 and Harriett laid two eggs which successfully hatched.

Now the pair are looking over two new eggs laid on November 22nd and 25th. Bald eagles have a 35-day incubation period, so we could see hatchings any day now.

Harriet the eagle has warmed the hearts of people around the world, including Roy Schoenfeld who knows pretty much everything about her.

"I've been following Harriet the Eagle and her first husband who met with disaster," he says. "Every day I get the report on what the eagles are doing, how Harriet is doing, what's going on with the new boyfriend."

Schoenfeld is referring to M-15, Harriet's current mate. However, he says his one and only love, his wife Eva, is the one to commend for cultivating his love for these great American bald eagles.

"Yesterday's new announcement was look at the crack, look at the crack. We were watching your channel when my wife paused it and pointed up and said, 'look at the screen,' as she points on the little crack on the egg."

Schoenfeld says his wife, Eva, has been keeping track of Harriet every year for the past four years. When Four In Your Corner asked her if she was the biggest fan, her answer was simple:

"Yes, I am for sure," his wife said. "I've been watching Harriet since we moved here which is almost 4 years ago."