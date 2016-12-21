Good Samaritan helps catch shoplifting suspect at Miromar

ESTERO, Fla. - A Southwest Florida man told Fox 4 that he chased down a shoplifting suspect and kept an eye on him until security showed up. It happened Monday at the Miromar Outlet Mall in Estero.

Tony Strong is a cook at the Ford's Garage restaurant at Miromar. He said he was just leaving work Monday afternoon when he heard a shout.

"I started going to my car, and I heard this guy say 'get that guy!'" Strong said. "And I saw him run by my car."

Strong said a teen - later identified as Willie James, 19, was running through the parking lot with a plastic bag.

"He just started cutting in and out of cars, so I got out of my car and started chasing him down on foot," Strong said.

He said the alleged thief then started running back towards the mall, where Strong caught up with him. Cell phone video taken at the time shows James on his cell phone, pacing around while Strong keeps an eye on him until uniformed security staff show up.

According to a Lee County Sheriff's report, the plastic bag James was allegedly carrying contained almost $500 worth of merchandise. Mall security also blocked additional suspects in a Volkswagen from leaving the parking lot.

Deputies arrested James on several charges, including theft from the Calvin Klein store and threat to do violence.

Strong said that the incident should be a reminder for shoppers to be on extra alert while they do their holiday shopping.

"People going Christmas shopping need to be careful," he said. "There's people out there doing things the wrong way during the holiday season."