Gas leak causes business evacuations in Port Charlotte

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. -- Authorities have evacuated several businesses as a precaution due to reports of a gas leak in the area.

According to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office, the leak was reported just after 11 a.m. at the Beef O'Brady's restaurant on Tamiami Trail at Cochran Boulevard, in the same shopping center as Staples and Save-a-Lot.

The restaurant and seven other adjoining businesses were evacuated by CCSO and Charlotte County Fire.

TECO Gas is responding to the scene to investigate.

There is no current danger due to the leak, according to CCSO.

Beef O'Brady's remains closed, but the other seven businesses have reopened.

UPDATE: CCSO says the scene is now clear.