Fugitive arrested in Lehigh Acres

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. -- Investigators say they've arrested a man accused of burglary and theft after at 2014 home invasion.

20-year-old Michael Moore was arrested in Lehigh Acres Tuesday night by members of the US Marshals Fugitive Warrants Task Force, with the assistance of Lee County Sheriff’s deputies.

According to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers, Moore has been charged with burglary and larceny theft, with additional charges pending.

Detectives say Moore is responsible for breaking into a car in Bonita Springs in September 2016. He has also been named as a person of interest in a 2014 home invasion robbery, during which a couple was tied up and one of them tased by a group of suspects at a home on Tuscany Way. The suspects left with cash and jewelry.

Moore is being held without the opportunity to post bond.