Frontier cancels and delays several flights out of RSW

FT. MYERS, Fla - Dozens of passengers were stranded at the Southwest Florida International Airport Monday and Tuesday.

The airline canceled flights to several cities due to weather conditions at its main Denver hub.

Spokesperson Richard Oliver says 40% of Frontier's flights go out of Denver, so the delays sent a ripple effect throughout the whole system.

Kurt Doller was supposed to fly to Cleveland Monday.

"We booked a flight for today (Tuesday), and that was canceled." "We booked a third flight to Detroit, and a rental car so we could drive back to Cleveland, and that flight was canceled."

Doller ended up using his $400 voucher on a Spirit Airlines flight to Detroit.

Tom DuCharme wasn't so lucky:

"There was no voucher offered to me, I was unaware of any voucher."

DuCharme had to pay his own way back to Milwaukee.

Oliver says passengers delayed on Tuesday receive a $400 travel voucher, those delayed Monday only receive $200. The airline will not reimburse passengers for food or lodging as a result of the delays because it's considered an "uncontrollable act."

DuCharme thinks the airline could have done a better job handling the situation.

"We had one gal, she was upset, she ran away crying."

Frontier expects most of its system to be back online by Wednesday.