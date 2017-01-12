One of the officers killed in the line of duty in Orlando grew up in Southwest Florida. There is growing support to honor Norman Lewis's memory in a more lasting way in Charlotte county.

High school classmates, friends, and those who watched Lewis play football at Port Charlotte High want the field renamed after him.

"He spent four years here playing football and everything," said Ashley Schwartz, who knew Norman since she was seven. "Everyone around town loves him and knows of him. if you came in contact with him you knew who he was,"she added.

Those who live in Port Charlotte knew him by the nickname he grew up with.

"They called him 'Big Norm' in elementary school because he's bigger than anyone in that school including the teachers," said Mike Riley, who taught Norman in elementary school.

Riley says the school board noticed the big support for big norm.

"A decision like that should involve his parents, the superintendent, the principal of the school, current students, and past students," he said.

Alumni who graduated with Norman Lewis already signed off on the name change.

"His legacy will live on," said Diana Martinez, who was one of thirteen hundred signatures on the online petition.