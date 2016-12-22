Fourth arrest made in 2015 Lehigh Acres murder

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. -- U.S. Marshals have located and arrested a fourth man in connection to a Lehigh Acres murder last year. Three others were arrested in the case last week.

On November 5, 2015, deputies responded to a shooting near a bowling alley off Homestead Road. Responding deputies found 21-year-old Rashawn Myers dead inside of a car.

Last Friday, detectives arrested 21-year-old Max Herard and 22-year-old Christopher Perez for Second Degree Murder with Firearm. 22-year-old Michael Stanley was also arrested and charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Now detectives have arrested 19-year-old Santos Robles. He was arrested in Immokalee Thursday morning and charged with Second Degree Murder with a Firearm.

He was transported to the Collier County Jail and will be transported to the Lee County Jail on a later date.